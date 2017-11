COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Netsmartz is one online resource parents should know about.

Started by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, it’s a program for parents, teachers, law enforcement, and kids of all ages.

Users can learn about a range of issues, including cyberbullying, social media, sexting, and solicitation.

Short age-appropriate educational videos target kids as young as 5-years-old.

The younger kids begin learning why they should never give out any personal information online. As kids get older, the lesson plans change accordingly.

“As it gets into the teen side, they actually do real stories of real things that have happened and affected teenagers,” said Sgt. Jason Ledbetter, head of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Games, comics, and quizzes aim to drive those lessons home.

>> Tap here to visit the Netsmartz website.