AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora homeowner was shocked to see he got more than he ordered during his recent Amazon delivery.

William Washington’s doorbell security system caught the delivery driver urinating on his doorstep, according to KDVR.

“It took me a second to even realize what was happening. What random person just walks up to your doorstep and just starts urinating? Not until I see the puddle forming below him..,” said Washington.

Washington immediately called Amazon about what happened, and a spokesman said the driver no longer works for the company.