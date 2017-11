COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Last week on the blue field, Boise State controlled the Falcons.

“They played a great game. It is hard to compete with something like that. They played a perfect game, and we were making mistakes left and right. And so, they definitely took advantage of every mistake we made,” said Air Force senior running back Tim McVey.

McVey is main stay in the Falcons run game. He has rushed for over 1,800 yards in his career, but he did not start out making an impact.

“I wasn’t that good. So, I kept working at what I was doing and never wanted to give up on my chance. I kept faith in myself,” McVey said.

“I think the part with Time is he is just a tremendous worker. He has a little bit of a unique skill set. You know he doesn’t flinch running up the middle even though he is not huge. Especially when it comes to running back measurements. He has very good lateral quickness, and he has made a bunch of big plays,” added head coach Troy Calhoun.

The Ohio native says Coach Calhoun played a big part in his growth as a football player and also, as a person.

“He relates everything back to life too. He wants it to be tough on us. He wants us to earn it the hard way. I completely respect that, and it has definitely made me a better person. I completely attribute that to Coach Calhoun,” said McVey.

After four years of wins, losses, trials and triumphs, McVey will join his 30 fellow seniors on Saturday as they play at Falcons Stadium one final time. It’s a moment he does not want to take for granted.

“It is always a blast going from week to week, getting to hang with them every weekend. You become really tight. I love that about football. It’s the last game at Falcon Stadium, so you want to go out with a bang. Hopefully, we come out with a win, that’s the plan,” he said.