HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal 4-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on northbound I-25 about two miles south of the Walsenburg exit.

Troopers say 18-year-old Anthony Rodrigues of Platteville, Colorado was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee northbound on I-25 when he lost control and traveled off the right side of the road. The Jeep sideswiped a guardrail with the passenger side. Rodrigues then steered left and hit the guardrail on his side. The Jeep came to rest across the left lane of I-25.

According to officials, a 2013 Toyota Prius driven by 35-year-old Orion Buhler of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, was traveling northbound on I-25 in the left lane, passing a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck. Troopers say the Toyota hit the right rear of the Jeep, causing the Jeep to spin clockwise. Buhler lost control and swerved into the right lane and sideswiped the Chevrolet pickup. The Toyota then hit the bridge guardrail and came to rest in the right lane.

The Jeep came to rest after hitting the Toyota. At this point, authorities say the Rodrigues and one of the passengers got out of the Jeep. At this time, a 2013 Freightliner hit the right rear of the Jeep, causing it to spin and travel north. The Jeep collided with one of the passengers who had gotten out of the vehicle. The passenger who was hit, later identified 59-year-old Manual Cobos, died at the scene.

Rodrigues was not injured and another passenger, 61-year-old Cruzvelia Acosta, was flown to a Denver hospital for treatment.

Buhler was not injured.

Authorities say 66-year-old Douglas Rust of Cody, Wyoming was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet pickup. He was not injured.

Thirty-two-year-old Muamer Cutuk of Peoria, Arizona, was identified as the driver of the Freightliner. He was not injured.

Right now troopers say speed and alcohol/drugs are not factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.