COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Springs Rescue Mission is expecting to provide meals to around 1,000 people on Thanksgiving.

The annual Thanksgiving community meal will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Auditorium located at 221 E. Kiowa Street.

Turkeys used at the meal were donated from Springs Rescue Mission’s recent turkey drive.

Additionally, guests will also receive a winter coat jacket, or other form of outerwear at the event.

The meal is open to the public.