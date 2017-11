EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying two suspects in connection with a theft at the Falcon Walmart on Nov. 3.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the Walmart located at 11550 Meridian Market View around 6 p.m. The suspects approached the electronics section, asked for several items to be placed on layaway, and assisted the employee with carrying the items to the layaway counter. The female suspects handed the iPads to the male suspect who then walked away, checked out, and paid cash for several small items and placed the iPads into bags. All three suspects then walked out of the store.

Authorities say the suspects reportedly stole two iPad Pros and over $4,000 worth of electronics from four Walmart stores in the Colorado Springs, Monument, and El Paso areas.

Officials have identified one suspect and are asking the public’s assistance identifying the two others.

One suspect is described as a black woman with long, black hair. She was wearing a black hat and gray jacket. The other suspect is described as a black man in his 20s wearing a jean jacket, red shirt, and black pants.

The suspect vehicle is a red Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates KDJ2991.

If you have any information, contact Deputy Jessica Brooke at jessicabrooke@elpasoco.com or call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.