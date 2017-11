COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after three cars were totaled by fire and attempts were made to destroy six other cars on Tuesday.

Police were first called out to the 2900 block of Tremont Street, near W. Fillmore and W. Taylor Streets just after 1:30 a.m. At the scene, officers found two cars that had been intentionally set on fire. During their investigation, officers determined the suspect(s) had attempted to set four other additional cars on fire.

Police say the suspect placed an unknown item in the gas tank of the cars to try and set fire to the gas tanks.

Police responded to another car fire in the area of Cragmor and Mallow Roads just after 4 a.m. At the scene, officers found a car that had its gas tank tampered with, similar to the incident on Tremont Street.

Authorities then responded to a convenience store located at 2100 Templeton Gap Road, near N. El Paso Street and Paseo Road, around 4:15 a.m. Police say someone had attempted to light as gas pump on fire.

This continues to be an active criminal investigation.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.