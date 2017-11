COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home will participate in the National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public.

Volunteers will place remembrance wreaths on the headstones of veterans laid to rest in the cemetery. As each wreath is placed, the veteran’s name will be read aloud to ensure the individuals who served in the U.S. Armed Forces are not forgotten.

During the ceremony, a bagpiper will play “Taps,” the Color Guard will present the colors, and the American Legion Adjutant Pat Smith will speak.

There will be free hot chocolate and refreshments.

If you’d like to purchase a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org and click “donate,” then select “Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home.”

Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home is located at 32825 Airport Road in Colorado Springs.