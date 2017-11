MANITOU, Colo. — Manitou Springs has passed Wildlife Protection Ordinance unanimously.

This ordinance requires Manitou Springs homeowners to secure their trash so that bears and other wildlife aren’t attracted to the waste.

This means that neighbors in Manitou will be required to get a wildlife-resistant trash can, have their regular trash can secured in a wildlife-resistant enclosure, or stored in the house or garage until morning of pick-up.

Residents FOX21’s Carly Moore spoke to back in September weren’t fond of the costly requirement of getting bear-proof trash cans.

Through Bestway Disposal, the trash hauler for Manitou Springs, a bear-resistant trash can is $275.

The ordinance allows these trash cans to be purchased from third parties, but it must meet the bear-proof requirements.

A total of 24 bears have been euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife this year.

“Nobody in our organization likes euthanizing bears. It’s really frustrating for us because it’s usually never the animals’ problem, it usually goes back to a people problem,” said District Wildlife Manager Cody Wigner.

Officials are hoping to solve that problem through the new city ordinance.

“Bears are really intelligent they recognize trash cans as food sources,” said Wigner. “Today is a big win for the bears but not only the bears but the people too,” Wigner said.

Nancy Wilson, a proponent of the ordinance and a member of Manitou Springs Bear Smart Task Force, also celebrated the victory.

“We are really happy, really proud of council, and that our town will be known as a bear-smart community,” Wilson said.

However, neighbors we spoke to back in September were against the requirement.

“Bringing it inside wouldn’t be an option because we have really tiny houses, and that would take a lot of room, with bear-safe trash cans. I think it would be a good idea, it would be a little expensive,” said Rachel Merkley, a Manitou resident.

“So I don’t think we need bear-proof garbage cans, I think we can bear-proof them ourselves. I don’t feel like spending $200 on a bear-proof garbage can,” said Lee Sloane, Manitou resident.

“We don’t want this to be a hardship on any of our citizens. Most people do the responsible thing; they either don’t put their garbage out until the morning of pickup, or they have some way to secure their garbage from bears,” Wilson said. “This ordinance is meant to help educate the public, that by leaving your trash out, it’s not only putting yourself at risk but also many bears have been euthanized for no good reason.”

To prevent the ordinance from being a burden, Wilson hopes to use the fines from the ordinance to purchase bear-proof containers for people who can’t afford them.

This not only includes homeowners, but also special event coordinators, construction sites, and local businesses.

Nancy Wilson said it shouldn’t stop there.

“Personally, I hope that Colorado Springs, or the west side of Colorado Springs, will follow suit and make some effort to keep bear safe in their communities as well,” said Wilson.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife also says that bears who are unable to find food in Manitou may move on to trash cans in west Colorado Springs.

They also encourage all homeowners in Colorado Springs to try to keep bears out of the trash.

