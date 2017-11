Related Coverage Police investigating after cars set on fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nine cars in the Colorado Springs area went up in flames Tuesday, November 21.

Now, police are looking for those responsible.

When Miranda Chandler woke up in the morning and went outside, she found her SUV had been scorched.

Chandler says everything inside was destroyed, including her child’s car seat, toys and school supplies. She says her insurance isn’t covering the total loss, and with Christmas coming up, she definitely can’t afford a new car.

Chandler says because of the crime in the area, her landlord is letting her out of her lease so she can find a safer place for her and her son to live. She says this couldn’t have come at a worse time, right before the holidays.

“I’m a single mother and I’m providing everything for my son and whoever did this, you just messed everything up for me. His birthday is next month and now I have to figure out how I’m going to pay for my car. It’s just disgusting. I don’t know why anyone would do this,” said Chandler.

Chandler has now set up a GoFundMe page to help replace her car and save for a deposit on a new lease. If you’d like to give her and her son a hand, click here.