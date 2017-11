Related Coverage Expect heavier than normal traffic statewide for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Based on the results of TripAdvisor‘s annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey of nearly 1,500 respondents, 51 percent will be traveling for the holiday — that’s up by 6 percent from last year.

Of those traveling, 75 percent will be driving and 23 percent will be flying to their destinations. According to the survey, air travel will be up by 6 percent this week compared with last year.

Roads and airports will be the busiest on Thanksgiving Day, with 48 percent traveling on Thursday, Nov. 23.

By comparison, 11 percent plan to leave on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and 21 percent will travel on Wednesday, Nov. 22. However, 20 percent have planned to make the most of the holiday this year and left on Monday, Nov. 20 or earlier.

Based on the survey results, the majority of people will travel shorter distances this week, with 49 percent driving up to 50 miles or less.

A total 23 percent of people will stay with friends and family, and 15 percent have chosen to stay in a hotel.

With a 6 percent increase in air travel this week, the top Thanksgiving destinations include:

New York City Los Angeles Chicago Boston Phoenix

Where will you be going this Thanksgiving?