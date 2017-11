COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Look What The Cat Brought In is a local shelter overflowing with tenants — white cats, gray cats, orange cats, and more.

“Because we focus on medical issues we have cats that will spend a longer time here,” said volunteer Megan Phillips.

Rescue felines are the residents of Look What The Cat Brought In. Some are recovering form injury, while others just didn’t get along with their owners.

“If folks are looking to surrender their camp because of behavioral reasons, Look What The Cat Brought In is helping to support and offering free consultations to people to help to keep cats in your home,” said Phillips.

Phillips is a behavioralist who helps these cats acclimate to new surroundings and their new friends.

“The opportunity to watch, hunt birds, moths, flies, things that happen outside, provide them the opportunity to display natural behavior,” she said.

That’s where Leah Jester comes in. Jester is a senior Girl Scout who is constructing an outdoor enclosure for the cats. She called it a “catio.”

“I felt that because they’re always trapped indoors, they’re not really getting that full experience of a natural environment, so I wanted to make a shelter for them outdoors,” Jester said.

“If we could offer them an opportunity to have more of a normal life, not just feeling like they’re in a small cage at a shelter, we can offer that little bit more enriched time for them. They’re going to be healthier and do better healing from whatever it is that we’re treating them for,” Phillips said.

Depending on contributions, donations, and the weather, Jester and the shelter hope to have the “catio” completed by spring.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.