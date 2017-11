COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After three years away from forecasting weather in southern Colorado, Matt Meister joins the FOX21 Local News Right Now Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist.

“Weather is an incurable disease,” said Meister. “I’ve had it since I was a little boy. Why fight it? When I left TV in 2014, it was important to me to be able to serve the community in a new role. It’s the same thing now; joining the team at FOX21 gives me the opportunity to serve each morning.”

Meister will replace Meteorologist Justin Chambers, who announced his departure Monday. Chambers’ last day will be December 1.

“We are excited to have Matt join FOX21,” News Director Joe Cole said. “He’s an extraordinary talent and brings a wealth of weather knowledge to FOX21. I think viewers are going to be thrilled that he’s back on TV. I’ve known Matt for years and his fun-loving personality and sense of humor will fit perfectly with our morning crew.”

“I’m honored to be taking over for Justin, as he and I are good friends,” said Meister. “We’ve both got a zest for life that comes across during our broadcasts.”

Meister has a lengthy history of forecasting weather in Colorado Springs and southern Colorado, from the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires to post-fire flooding, the Holly tornado, and numerous high plains blizzards.

“I’m thrilled to welcome back Matt Meister to the weather desk,” Steve Dant, Vice President/General Manager of FOX21 and SOCO CW, said. “Matt is a solid citizen here in Colorado Springs and we look forward to his first day in early January.”

Meister’s work history includes time at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder. He’s a published author of several scientific papers focused on his research of thunderstorms as part of an automated forecasting and tracking system.

All of Meister’s education and professional experience resides along the Front Range. Meister holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in Mathematics from Metro State University in Denver.

Meister worked as the weekend meteorologist at KGWN-TV, the CBS affiliate in Cheyenne, Wyoming, before arriving in Colorado Springs at KRDO NewsChannel 13 in September 2001 as the weekend meteorologist. In April 2005, Meister was promoted to the weekday evening meteorologist and later in the year became the chief meteorologist. In October of the same year, Meister was the first meteorologist in southern Colorado to be recognized as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society.

Meister left television to join School District 49 as the director of communications in 2014. The District 49 communications department received numerous Colorado School Public Relations Association Awards, including two Medallion Awards for overall excellence, under his leadership.

Meister has received numerous awards for his coverage of weather in southern Colorado, including:

Associated Press Best Weathercast: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012

Colorado Broadcasters Association Best Meteorologist: 2011

Colorado Broadcasters Association Broadcast Citizen of the Year: 2011

Meister has also won numerous other local “Best of” awards, including:

Colorado Springs Gazette Best TV News Hottie: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011

Colorado Springs Independent Best Local TV News Personality: 2012, 2013

Colorado Springs Independent Best Local Twitterer: 2012