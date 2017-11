FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson’s annual National American Indian Heritage Month observance will take place Monday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Elkhorn Conference Center.

The event is being held in observance of National American Indian Heritage Month and to honor the accomplishments of Native Americans.

The event will feature food sampling, Native American dancing, artifact displays, and guest speaker Don Coyhis, president and founder of White Bison, Inc., an American-Indian nonprofit organization in Colorado Springs.