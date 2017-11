STATEWIDE — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding drivers to expect heavier than normal traffic for the next few days as people travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

CDOT construction projects will be suspended statewide starting Wednesday at noon. Projects will resume their regular schedules on Monday, Nov. 27.

Officials say traffic on Interstate 70 west from Denver typically increases on the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving, with westbound traffic expected to be heavier than normal through Friday, primarily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Heavier than normal traffic should be anticipated on eastbound on I-70 Saturday and Sunday, especially between Vail and the Denver area from late morning until late afternoon.

Additionally, I-25 traffic is also expected to be higher than normal along the Front Range this weekend, especially due to the number of large shopping areas located on and near the corridor.

CDOT officials have released last year’s vehicle counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels:

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016: 43,576

Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016: 25,448

Friday, Nov. 25, 2016: 36,299

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016: 45,090

Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016: 32,421

You can receive updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by going to www.cotrip.org.

