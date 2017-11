EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash in El Paso County on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Bradley Road west of Meridian Road around 11:15 a.m.

Troopers say 21-year-old Robert Ours of Colorado Springs was driving an Audi eastbound on Bradley Road, while 48-year-old Diane Garduno of Peyton was driving a Chevrolet Impala westbound on the same road.

Officials say Ours moved into the westbound lane to pass another vehicle traveling eastbound, and collided with Garduno. After impact, Ours continued eastbound, rotated, and came to rest. Garduno was pushed eastbound, went off the north side of the road, and came to rest.

Ours was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Garduno died at the scene. Troopers say she was wearing her seatbelt.

Right now authorities say improper passing is being investigated as a contributing factor to this crash. At this time alcohol and drug use are not considered contributing factors.