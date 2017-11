Jacob Thompson, who received thousands of Christmas cards after his parents asked others to send them to him as they celebrated an early holiday, has passed away.

The 9-year-old boy was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, a brain cancer, in 2014. In October of this year, doctors told his parents he didn’t have much longer to live.

To make the most of the time they had left, his family celebrated Christmas early, and asked anyone to send him Christmas cards to make his last holiday special.

“Each and every person who sent Jacob a Christmas card, a gift, a Facebook message or video, or a prayer made a difference in the final days of his life,” they wrote on Jacob’s Facebook page. “You brought Jacob joy, and you brought us all optimism for the future. Thank you for taking the time, and taking an interest in our sweet boy’s journey.”

If you’d like to make a donation in Jacob’s honor, you can donate to Operation Gratitude, a penguin rescue group, or by even paying it forward in your community.

“Do something for others, donate blood and platelets, or use your talents to bring shelter, nourishment, or joy to those in need in honor of Jacob’s memory,” his parents added on Facebook.