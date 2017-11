PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner was in Pueblo on Monday speaking with voters.

Many criticized his lack of communication, saying Sen. Gardner hasn’t been available for the sort of town hall meetings they want, but the senator says he is fighting for Coloradans, especially Colorado’s veterans.

Sen. Gardner told FOX21 about an investigation that has just concluded, saying the VA Inspector General found that VA Hospitals in Colorado were in violation of federal guidelines.

“The Inspector General report came back last week and it showed indeed in some areas, when it comes to particular areas of care, like mental health and post-traumatic stress, very important to our veterans, that they were indeed using secret wait lists. It’s unacceptable, it’s gotta stop, and I look forward to, as the gentleman here said, to try to bring the secretary of Veterans Affairs out here to see first-hand what we we can do to stop that kind of abuse,” Sen. Gardner said.

He went on to say he would continue to fight to hold those people who are violating the law, and those harming veteransm accountable.