COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Salvation Army is expected to serve 3,000 Thanksgiving meals on the holiday.

This year, community meals will be served at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

The Salvation Army: 908 Yuma Street in Colorado Springs

Manitou Town Hall: 606 Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs

Fountain Valley Senior Center: 5745 Southmoor Drive in Fountain

Woodland Park Church of the Nazarene: 750 N. Hwy 67 in Woodland Park

Meals will also be delivered to the R.J. Montgomery Salvation Army New Hope Center at 709 Sierra Madre, as well as to non-ambulatory individuals in the community with advance notice. For assistance, call 719-636-3891.

Over 250 volunteers, including Fort Carson’s senior military leadership and their families, will serve this annual tradition on Thursday. The event is also made possible with the support of The Fort Carson Culinary Academy, volunteers, and individual and corporate donors.

The Salvation Army is also in need of store-bought pies or desserts for the community meals. If you’d like to donate, drop off pies at 908 Yuma Street between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Any pies not used for Thanksgiving are frozen to use for Christmas.

To make a monetary donation or sign up to volunteer, visit TSACS.org.