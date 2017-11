COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

November 20 Fugitive Finder View as list View as gallery Open Gallery BRANDON ABEYTA is an American Indian Male, 26 years old, 6’0” tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ABEYTA is wanted for Escape x2, Theft $500-$15,000 and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. DERRIC ELIJAH COOPER is a White Male, 35 years old, 6’1” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. COOPER is wanted for Assault and Escape. SERGIO GOMEZ is a Hispanic Male, 28 years old, 5’5” tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. GOMEZ is wanted for Home Invasion, 2d Degree Burglary, Possession of Schedule II, Attempted Escape, and Intro Contraband. BRYCE STEELE MORA is a White Male, 32 years old, 5’10” tall, and 210 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. MORA is wanted for Bribing A Witness or Victim. ALISHA MONIQUE ROBERTS is a Black Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 163 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ROBERTS is wanted for Prohibited Acts and Fraud. KEVIN LAVON TAYLOR is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’8” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. TAYLOR is wanted for Assault In The Second Degree.

BRANDON ABEYTA is an American Indian Male, 26 years old, 6’0” tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ABEYTA is wanted for Escape x2, Theft $500-$15,000 and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

DERRIC ELIJAH COOPER is a White Male, 35 years old, 6’1” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. COOPER is wanted for Assault and Escape.

SERGIO GOMEZ is a Hispanic Male, 28 years old, 5’5” tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. GOMEZ is wanted for Home Invasion, 2d Degree Burglary, Possession of Schedule II, Attempted Escape, and Intro Contraband.

BRYCE STEELE MORA is a White Male, 32 years old, 5’10” tall, and 210 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. MORA is wanted for Bribing A Witness or Victim.

ALISHA MONIQUE ROBERTS is a Black Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 163 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ROBERTS is wanted for Prohibited Acts and Fraud.

KEVIN LAVON TAYLOR is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’8” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. TAYLOR is wanted for Assault In The Second Degree.