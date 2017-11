COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Helping out families in need this Thanksgiving.

Fourteen families from Monterey Elementary and Centennial Elementary were all chosen by the schools to receive specially-made Thanksgiving baskets.

“Feels great just to you know, meet the people and help out, and there are so many different areas that we try and get involved with, and other clubs do the same,” said participant “Scrooge.”

In all, six motorcycle clubs — Organized Generals, Mongols, Veterans, Geezers, American Bike Taylor, and American Legacy Firearms — helped to raise money for the baskets.