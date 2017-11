COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Boy Scout Troop 187 put in some hard work, and now some local families will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal complete with all the fixings.

Members of Troop 187 and their families packed up Thanksgiving meal baskets on Sunday as part of their annual event to help Westside Cares, a local nonprofit.

This year, the troop put together baskets for more than 50 families, complete with turkey, stuffings, and cranberry sauce.

“Being able to, as a Scout, serve the community, so as best as I can for the community, just to help people out as much as I can, just feels like to be a good person overall,” said Boy Scout Kody Sudol.

Westside Cares is distributing the baskets on Monday. All the contents were donated by the 21-member faith communities.