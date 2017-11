COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — DayBreak is the first and only adult day program in Teller County that not only provides caregiver respite, but also creates life-enhancing activities for participants.

DayBreak gives the caregiver an hour, a half-day or a full day of respite, while their loved one engages in meaningful activity and social interaction in their “home away from home” setting.

Executive director Paula Levy, and Craig Baker, whose sister goes to DayBreak, join FOX21 News with all the details.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.