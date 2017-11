WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, Inc. is serving those in need throughout the Teller County community.

The nonprofit has been providing emergency food assistance since 1978, packing up food boxes and delivering them to those in need.

“We give them full meals, which include the frozen meats, they get their dairy, the produce, canned goods, so they can go home and make a full meal for themselves and their families and no one goes to bed hungry,” said Lisa Rawson, manager at Community Cupboard.

Rawson says at the end of December, they’ll have served more than 5,600 individuals and families, which is about 160,000 pounds of food.

“Since we give not only our regular food boxes, we give a whole food box for their Christmas dinner as well,” said Rawson.

The nonprofit says they understand how hard it can be just to ask for help. That’s why they want families to feel at home when they walk through their door.

“One of the things that I personally do, is give out toys to every family that comes with children,” said Margaret Foster, who has been volunteering at the Community Cupboard for 18 years.

Foster says they make sure every child has a present to unwrap during the holidays and a cake to celebrate their birthdays, hoping to not only fill their hearts, but tummies too.

