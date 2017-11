COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that FOX21 and SOCO CW will broadcast all 17 of the Switchbacks’ USL home games.

The Switchbacks FC will be entering its fourth season playing in the United Soccer League, the largest second division soccer league in the world. To better serve its fans, the Switchbacks have partnered with FOX21 and SOCO CW to give local fans a unique viewing experience of their home matches.

“At FOX21 and SOCO CW we are all about local, and are pleased and proud to be partners with the Switchbacks FC,” Steve Dant, Vice President/General Manager of FOX21 and SOCO CW, said. “Nearly all the home games will air on our CW station, SOCO CW.”

Broadcasting over an antenna located atop Cheyenne Mountain, SOCO CW reaches Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and southern Colorado on over-the-air channel 57, Comcast channel 7, DirecTV channel 57 and Dish Channel 57.

The Switchbacks are excited about the partnership with FOX21 and SOCO CW, as they hope it will help them reach an unprecedented number of fans throughout southern Colorado.

“The Switchbacks are extremely excited to partner with FOX21 and SOCO CW to be bringing Colorado Springs, surrounding communities, and its partners great professional soccer through TV and in-person,” Switchbacks Executive VP James Ragain said. “This is a great step for Colorado Springs in that a deal like this has never been done for professional sports in Colorado Springs.”

The Switchbacks began playing in the USL during the 2015 season, after officially announcing the franchise on December 5, 2013. The Switchbacks led a successful 2015 campaign, finishing third in the Western Conference and reaching the Western Conference semifinals. The Switchbacks followed up their inaugural campaign with a consecutive top-three finish and reaching the playoffs in the 2016 season. The club set numerous attendance records during the 2017 season, playing at newly-named Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks will continue to compete in the Western Conference alongside 33 other teams, including expansion franchises Fresno, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Atlanta. Austin, Birmingham, and Memphis are all set to join the league in 2019.

The Switchbacks will kick their 2018 USL campaign the weekend of March 16.