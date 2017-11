COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 3 p.m. The driver was swerving in and out of the traffic lane and crashed into a guardrail and rolled several times, according to police. The driver was ejected and died at the hospital.

Police said alcohol and speeding were factors in the crash.

Police said this is the 35th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 30.