Related Coverage Local nonprofit gives families Thanksgiving meals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Good news if you’re cooking at home this year!

The average cost of a Thanksgiving Day feast is the cheapest it has been in five years, according to a national survey.

The last time Turkey Day was this easy on the wallet was 2013 and for two years in a row the cost has gone down.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the national average for a Thanksgiving meal feeding ten people is $49.12, a 75-cent decrease from last year’s average of $49.87.

FOX21 went to King Soopers on South Academy Boulevard and challenged one woman to purchase everything on our shopping list, consistent with one used in the survey, for $49.12 or less and she did it with more than $7 to spare.

This year, Thanksgiving staples like turkey and sweet potatoes showed the largest decrease, while canned pumpkin and cranberries increased in price.

But having the whole family together for a holiday dinner — priceless.