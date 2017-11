COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sunday night, dozens of people gathered for a special ceremony ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

For the past 19 years, the internationally recognized day has been observed on November 20. In Colorado Springs, a candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church. The memorial was held to honor and remember those killed due to violence because they were transgender.

“Even though we relate to the world in perhaps a slightly different way than our biological sex, it doesn’t discount that we’re trying to be good community people as well,” speaker Dana Stevens said.

Dana said last year, about 85 people were killed because they were transgender. She said this year, that number has grown to 317.