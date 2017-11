PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Commissioners shined the spotlight on a local business and awarded the November winner of the Spotlight on Local Business Award on Monday.

City Center Interiors, a family-operated window covering and flooring business, was recognized for their work in the community for the past nine months. More than 75 percent of its business is locally generated and more than 75 percent of its workforce lives in Pueblo County.

City Center Interiors, based in Alamosa, recently expanded to Pueblo, where they renovated an older building for their showroom.

The Spotlight on Local Business Award was launched in Pueblo in July of this year, and as the owner of City Center Interior says, highlights how important the community is to local businesses.

“Being part of a local business, I see how important it is and all of the hard work you put into your own business. I want to give that to other business owners and artists as well. I think it says a lot about our community,” said co-owner Michelle Lujan.

If you know of a local business in Pueblo you think is worthy of the spotlight, you can nominate them online here.