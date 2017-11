BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Families gathered in Black Forest Sunday afternoon for the second and final day of the Holiday Alpaca Extravaganza.

Each year, it brings alpaca breeders and artisans together. Sunday, 13 booths were set up, offering families an assortment of products made from alpaca fur–everything from socks to scarves to alpaca hats and shoes.

One of the breeders we spoke with said each year keeps getting bigger and better.

“We’ve been doing this for 12 years,” Wild Hair Alpacas co-owner Peter Ziek said. “It’s great fun for us and the public. People keep coming back every year, sometimes both days, to see what animals we bring, because we bring different animals each day.”

If you’d like to catch the extravaganza next year, mark your calendar. It happens each year the weekend before Thanksgiving.