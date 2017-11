COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Trader Joe’s has recalled several packaged salads after a supplier said there may be shards of glass or hard plastic inside.

According to its website, Trader Joe’s said the packages of white meat chicken salad, curried white chicken deli salad, and turkey cranberry apple salad that expire between Nov. 10 and 21 could be contaminated.

The recalled white meat chicken and curried white chicken deli salads were sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, or Texas.

Turkey cranberry salads sold in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, or Washington may be affected.

Officials say all potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

If you purchased any of the recalled produces, do not eat it. Throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time], or send them an email.