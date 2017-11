PUEBLO, Colo. — It was police vs. firefighters facing off on the ice on Saturday in the second annual Ice Cup charity hockey game in Pueblo.

Police were defending their title after taking home the victory last year in a 4-1 win, while Pueblo fire was looking for revenge.

The event supports children in the community through the Heroes and Helpers program, which gives deserving kiddos a chance to “Shop With a Cop” this holiday season.

“As public servants, we all have a very big heart and our mission and basically our life is based around helping other people and this is just another opportunity for us to help in the community so it makes us happy. We’re all pleased to get out and do whatever we can for the community and this is just one more of those events that we do to help the community,” said Pueblo Fire Chief Shawn Shelton.

Pueblo Police Department once again came out on top, beating the Pueblo Fire Department 5-3.