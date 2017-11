PUEBLO, Colo. – 21-year-old Aaron Cortese has a special bond with Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.

It all began in June of 2015 when he shared a post on Facebook saying he wanted to meet Brady. The post was shared over and over again, and finally got to Brady. They have been friends ever since.

Cortese lives with a debilitating spinal disease, and has had 51 surgeries in his 21 years of life.

“We’ve heard from Tom Brady, I don’t know, several different times,” David, Aaron’s father, said.

“We met him two years ago,” Aaron said.

Even though Aaron was born and raised at a mile high in Colorado his heart and loyalty lies in New England.

“Aaron has converted us all,” Billie Jean, Aaron’s mother, said.

Cabela’s Inc. got word of Aaron’s story in 2015 and flew the Cortese family up to meet Brady on his home turf in New England. The rest is history.

Brady sends Aaron videos periodically. One of them wishing him a happy birthday, another saying he can’t wait to see him.

Brady, then, invited the Cortese’s to Patriots vs. Broncos game in Denver this season on November 12th.

The Cortese’s couldn’t say yes fast enough.

“Hey Aaron, we’re getting ready to head out to Denver and I can’t wait to see ya,” Brady said in a cell phone video. “You’re gonna bring us a lot of great luck, so I’ll see you soon!”

“We went down on the field to watch the team warm up,” Aaron said.

“Everybody we talk to, from crew to staff to football players, they were all incredibly nice… Incredibly welcoming,” David said.

Even though the distance between Aaron and the Patriots is over 2,000 miles, he stays in contact with Brady.

“Unbelievable that he remembers me and keeps in contact,” Aaron said.

“They just keep in touch and keep getting us involved with them,” David said.

Aaron also believes the Patriots can take themselves to another superbowl, “I just believe in them.”

But more than seats to a game, or time on the football field with players… New England and Brady give the Cortese family hope.

“As a family, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” Billie Jean said, “And doing things like this has really helped us cope.”

“Now I’m more of a Patriots fan,” Aaron said.

Billie Jean adding, “Whether it be health, whether it be reaching for the stars… Never give up hope.”