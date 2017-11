GOLDEN, Colo. — An overturned dump truck has shut down westbound Interstate 70 at 6th Avenue on Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said the truck was leaking fuel as a result of the incident.

Right now CDOT engineers are on scene to evaluate the structure of the bridge, which appears to have damaged guardrails.

CDOT says there is one lane open on westbound 6th Avenue under I-70, but I-70 west remains closed for crash cleanup.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Officials advised alternative routes in the area.

TRAVEL ALERT: Westbound I-70 at 6th Avenue is CLOSED due to an overturned dump truck which is leaking fuel. CDOT engineers are headed to the scene to evaluate the bridge structure. No estimated time of opening, alternate route advised. pic.twitter.com/Ihvbp9nKXw — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 19, 2017