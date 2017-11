COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of local military families are packing their pantries with free groceries for Thanksgiving dinner.

It’s all thanks to Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military program.

A total 400 meals were distributed to pre-registered families at the Safety on S. Academy on Saturday.

Meals included non-perishables and all the groceries necessary for a big family dinner donated by folks throughout Colorado Springs.

“I think they’re very appreciative. They put their lives on the line, family members deployed and those who are back at the homefront and it helps relieve some of the financial burden and it kind of brings together a sense of community,” said volunteer Roderick Schwald.

The Holiday Meals for Military program is providing more than 8,000 meals this holiday season.