COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The local homeless community got a huge helping hand on Saturday.

Six local organizations, including the Air Force Academy and Homes for All Veterans, gathered together at Antler’s Park near downtown to give back to those in need.

The groups handed out everything from food and clothes to shoes and socks.

A local nonprofit, “Because We Choose To,” said they help out every second Saturday of each month, knowing the impact these give-backs can have.

“It’s basically just about showing them that someone else does care, that they are not in this alone, that we are standing behind them regardless of what decisions or life lessons has hindered them,” said Kayla Farris, co-founder of Because We Choose To.

Farris says the group didn’t plan on all being out there at the same time. It was pure coincidence they all landed in the same spot.