WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — You’ve packed away the Thanksgiving leftovers, and now it’s time to start thinking about where to get that Christmas tree. If you’d like to enjoy the Colorado tradition of heading into the mountains to choose and cut your own tree this year, here’s what you need to know.

Before you leave, be sure to:

Prepare for winter driving conditions by bringing a four-wheel drive vehicle or chains. Roads may not be plowed.

Bring a hand saw or axe. Chainsaws are not allowed.

Bring a tarp and rope to bring your tree home.

Bring winter weather gear, including warm clothes, food, extra water, a blanket, a first-aid kit, and a hot drink.

Now, decide where you want to go:

Woodland Park

Cañon City

Salida, Buena Vista, or Leadville

Tree cutting near Woodland Park

When and where to get a permit

Colorado Springs: Permits are available at the Pikes Peak Ranger District office at 601 South Weber Street in Colorado Springs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from November 27 to December 15.

Permits are available at the Pikes Peak Ranger District office at 601 South Weber Street in Colorado Springs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from November 27 to December 15. Woodland Park: Permits are available at the east parking lot of Woodland Park Middle School on the corner of Rampart Range Road and Kelley Road from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. December 2, 3, 9, and 10. Pay with cash or check only.

Permits are available at the east parking lot of Woodland Park Middle School on the corner of Rampart Range Road and Kelley Road from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. December 2, 3, 9, and 10. Pay with cash or check only. The cost is $10 per permit. There’s a limit of five permits per person.

When and where to go

The tree-cutting area is about 10,000 acres, and is located northeast of Woodland Park on Rampart Range Road, about three miles from Woodland Park Middle School. Visit the Forest Service website for a map.

Trees may be cut from November 27 through December 15.

The maximum tree size allowed is six inches in diameter at the base of the tree.

Cut the tree as close to the ground as possible. Remove the entire tree, not just the top.

For more information

Visit the Forest Service website or

or Call 719-636-1602

Tree cutting near Cañon City

When and where to get a permit

Cañon City: Permits are available at the BLM Royal Gorge Field Office/San Carlos Ranger District at 3028 East Main Street in Cañon City from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 24.

Permits are available at the BLM Royal Gorge Field Office/San Carlos Ranger District at 3028 East Main Street in Cañon City from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 24. Salida: Permits are available at the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Visitors Center at 307 West Sackett Avenue in Salida from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 24.

Permits are available at the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Visitors Center at 307 West Sackett Avenue in Salida from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 24. Pueblo: Permits are available are available at the USFS office at 2840 Kachina Drive in Pueblo from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 24.

Permits are available are available at the USFS office at 2840 Kachina Drive in Pueblo from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 24. Westcliffe and La Veta: Permits are available at the USFS offices in Westcliffe and La Veta on an appointment-only basis. Call 719-783-2079 (Westcliffe) or 719-742-3681 (La Veta) for more information.

Permits are available at the USFS offices in Westcliffe and La Veta on an appointment-only basis. Call 719-783-2079 (Westcliffe) or 719-742-3681 (La Veta) for more information. The cost is $10 per permit.

There’s a limit of two permits per household.

When and where to go

Tree-cutting areas are spread throughout the San Carlos Ranger District and BLM lands within the Royal Gorge Field Office. You’ll get a map with your permit.

Trees may be cut from now until December 31.

For more information

Call 719-269-8500

Tree cutting near Salida, Buena Vista, and Leadville

When and where to get a permit

By mail: Send a check or money order, a note listing how many tags you need, and a self-addressed stamped envelope to: U.S. Forest Service

Attn: Christmas Tree Permit

5575 Cleora Road

Salida, CO 81201

Send a check or money order, a note listing how many tags you need, and a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Salida: Permits are available at the Salida Ranger District at 5575 Cleora Street in Salida from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 22. Credit cards, cash, personal checks, and money orders are accepted.

Permits are available at the Salida Ranger District at 5575 Cleora Street in Salida from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until December 22. Credit cards, cash, personal checks, and money orders are accepted. Buena Vista: Permits are available at the Buena Vista Christmas Opening event at the community center on December 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cash and check are accepted.

Permits are available at the Buena Vista Christmas Opening event at the community center on December 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cash and check are accepted. The cost is $10 per permit.

There’s a limit of two permits per family.

When and where to go

Trees may be cut district-wide, with the exception of developed recreation sites and wilderness areas.

Trees may be cut anytime until December 22.

The maximum tree size allowed is seven inches in diameter at the base of the tree. Trees should be between 3 feet and 15 feet tall.

Cut the tree as close to the ground as possible. Remove the entire tree, not just the top.

For more information

Call 719-539-3591 or

Call 719-486-0749 or

Visit the Salida and Leadville Ranger District website