COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested an alleged carjacking suspect in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of E. Platte Avenue, near Prairie Road and E. Boulder Street.

Police responded to the area after a caller reported the carjacking. At the scene, officers contacted the suspect, identified as Justin Kosinski, who refused to comply with officers’ commands.

Police say Kosinski then left the car headfirst through an open window, then advanced toward the officers.

According to authorities, officers deployed a stun gun on Kosinski but were unsuccessful.

Kosinski was tackled by officers then taken into custody without further incident.