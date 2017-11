COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looks like we’ve got a couple holiday events on Saturday in southern Colorado!

The annual tree lighting ceremony at Acacia Park takes place at 5:30 p.m. There will also be holiday movies, outdoor crafts, and a special appearance from jolly old St. Nick himself. See more events at Acacia Park here.

The Broadmoor’s Seven Falls will have their annual Winter Lights celebration all day. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Outpost from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for photos, you can visit Santa’s reindeer from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., or participate in the Elf Scavenger Hunt with candy and prizes for kiddos from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Holiday lights will be switched on once it gets dark. See a full list of the day’s activities here.