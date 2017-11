BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Snow alert! Lots of fresh powder at a few Colorado ski resorts has many excited to hit the slopes.

Officials reported the following overnight new snow totals at the resorts:

Breckenridge: 12″

Beaver Creek: 10″

Vail: 9″

Keystone: 8″

Breckenridge and Keystone are both open for the 2017-18 winter season and have expanded terrain this weekend, with more terrain anticipated to open heading into Thanksgiving.

Beaver Creek is slated to open Wednesday, Nov. 22, followed by Vail Mountain on Thanksgiving Day.

