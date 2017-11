COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kick off the holiday season with a free community tree lighting ceremony — Trees of Life — at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Sponsored by Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, the 33rd annual outdoor tree-lighting ceremony will feature thousands of lights to be illuminated the conclusion of the program starting at 5 p.m.

The ceremony includes music of the season by Velcro and Doherty High School Choir, reading of loved ones’ names, and light refreshments. The culmination of the event is the lighting of the trees. Each light represents a loved one remembered. The trees will be remain illuminated throughout the holiday season.

The event from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. is free and open to the public.

There will also be tree lighting ceremonies this evening at Acacia Park and The Broadmoor Seven Falls.