STATEWIDE — Expect heightened DUI enforcement efforts for the Thanksgiving long weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 17 to Monday, Nov. 27.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol, and statewide law enforcement agencies are participating in the campaign, which will include checkpoints, saturation patrols, and an increased number of patrols.

“CSP and local agencies will be active in tracking down as many impaired drivers as possible during this enforcement period,” said Col. Scott Hernandez, Chief of Colorado State Patrol. “We urge people to wear seat belts, travel safely and consume responsibly. Many people don’t understand that even small amounts of alcohol or marijuana can be dangerous. One irresponsible decision can impact the lives of many.”

According to CDOT, there were six fatalities on Colorado roads during the Thanksgiving long weekend in 2016. One of those fatalities involved an impaired driver.

The effort is part of CDOT’s ongoing “The Heat Is On” campaign to enforce Colorado DUI and DWAI laws to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities caused by impaired drivers in Colorado. Last year, 101 law enforcement agencies arrested 522 impaired drivers during the same 10-day enforcement period.

The campaign runs throughout the year with 14 specific, high-visibility impaired driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. The last enforcement period this year was during Halloween.

Learn more about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips can be found at HeatIsOnColorado.com.