COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and while some plan to dine out for the holiday, others will be getting up bright and early to start preparing traditional fare for friends and family.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving feast is the cheapest it has been since 2015. AFBF found the national average for the Thanksgiving meal feeding ten people is $49.12, which is a 75-cent decrease from last year’s average of $49.87.

This marked the second consecutive year that the cost has declined.

The organization has surveyed the average cost of a Thanksgiving Day meal since 1986. The shopping list for AFBF’s informal survey includes turkey, bread stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, all enough to serve a family of 10. According to the survey, turkey saw one of the largest drops in price since last year. AFBF attributed the decrease to continued large inventory in cold storage. A 16-pound turkey came in at a total of $22.38 this year, which is around $1.40 per pound, a decrease of two cents per pound compared to 2016. Foods showing the largest decreases this year in addition to turkey, included milk, sweet potatoes, green peas, and ingredients necessary to prepare the meal like butter, eggs, sugar, and flour. Items that increased modestly in price included canned pumpkin pie mix, fresh cranberries, and cubed bread stuffing. A total 141 volunteer shoppers checked prices at grocery stores in 39 states for this year’s survey. Volunteers were asked to look for the best possible prices, without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals.