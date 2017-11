PUEBLO, Colo. — Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) will hold a town hall meeting on Monday, Nov. 20 in Pueblo.

This will be Sen. Gardner’s sixth town hall since August.

The event is open to the public, but those wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early since space is limited.

The town hall will be held Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pueblo Convention Center, located at 320 Central Main Street. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. For parking, use the SRDA parking lot, located off Alan Hammel between Union Avenue and Central Main Street.