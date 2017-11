MONUMENT, Colo. — In just a few short weeks, Santa will be teaming up with the Monument Police Department, the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department, and the Palmer Lake Police Department to deliver toys and good cheer to kiddos in the Tri-Lakes area.

Santa and his elves will be visiting with kiddos in the Tri-Lakes area on Saturday, December 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., so if you hear loud noises where you live during that time, it may very well be Santa and his elves dropping by your neighborhood.

Instead of a sleigh and reindeer, Santa will be accompanied by police cars and fire trucks with flashing lights and blaring sirens. He will be assisted by elves employed by fire and police departments.

Last year, over 1,000 toys were delivered to needy children in the area. Officials say they hope to reach that goal again this year and are asking for your help donating toys this holiday season.

If you’d like to donate new, unwrapped toys and/or gift cards, you can drop toys off until 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 at the following locations:

Monument Police Department: 645 Beacon Lite Road

Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department stations 1, 2, 3

Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department Administration offices: 16055 Old Forest Point, Ste 103