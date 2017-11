PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo’s annual Parade of Lights tradition will take place Saturday, Nov. 25.

The parade will feature floats, school marching bands, drill teams, decorated saddle club horses, and car club vehicles decorated with lights as they pass spectators from the Mesa Junction down Union Avenue to Main Street, then west to disband at 6th and Court.

>> See the full parade lineup here.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Colorado Avenue and Abriendo.

>> See a map of the parade route.

Parking for spectators is available in lots at Victoria and D Street, South Main Street and D Street near the Riverwalk, and on 3rd Street between Court and Grand. There is also off-street parking within two blocks along most of the route.

The Pueblo Parade of Lights is a production of the Pueblo Downtown Association.