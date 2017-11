CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Kiddos got a chance to witness the arrival of Santa Claus at the Outlets at Castle Rock on Saturday.

Dubbed “Santa’s Big Day,” the morning began with a pancake breakfast and photos, followed by the official launch of the season-long “Run, Run Rudolph” scavenger hunt activities.

All proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to Special Olympics Colorado.

If you missed Santa this morning, don’t worry! He’ll be around posing for complimentary photos now through Christmas Eve.

Additional holiday activities include:

Dec. 3: ‘Santa Cares’ event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Families with special needs children invited to a photo environment supportive of their sensory, physical, and developmental needs. The sensory-friendly event will take place in a comforting and physically accommodating setting designed to reduce behavioral triggers associated with this bustling time of year. The center will be providing a warm and quite space, eliminating the need to stand in line and providing special activities like coloring books and special sensory books from the Douglas County Library that will keep children engaged and prepare them for their visit with Santa. Registration is encouraged; however, walk-ins are welcome.

Dec. 6: Pet Night with Santa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Shoppers are invited to bring along your furry, feathery, or fuzzy friend for a special "Pet Night with Santa" photo opportunity. Shoppers are asked to make sure pets are leashed or an appropriate harness. All friendly and safe pets are welcome.

See a full list of activities and Santa’s hours here.