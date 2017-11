CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — You are invited to two open houses hosted by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) that will focus on the I-25 South corridor, specifically the 18-mile stretch between Castle Rock and Monument known as “The Gap.”

The upcoming meeting will provide attendees with additional information about the status of the project, including engineering and environmental alternatives. Questions and comments on the project are welcome.

The open houses will be held at the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Douglas County Fairgrounds Kirk Hall, 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock, CO 80104 Colorado Springs: Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the El Paso County Office of Emergency Management, 3755 Mark Dabling Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Project consultants and representatives from CDOT will be there to answer questions and comments. Project display boards also will be set up for viewing.

