MONUMENT Colo. — Monument Police Department will be holding its “Shop with a Cop” Christmas event on Friday, Dec. 22.

The goal of the event is to bring police officers, plus Santa and Mrs. Claus, together with local youth who may not otherwise have a chance to receive Christmas presents or buy presents for others.

The “Shop with a Cop” event will start at the Monument Police Department on Beacon Lite Road at 10 a.m. Shopping will take place at the Monument Walmart.

The community is invited to submit the names of families who have children between the ages of 3 and 17 who would benefit from this event.

“There is a lot of need in our community due to financial conditions, illnesses, and those who may have suffered traumatic events,” said Chief Jake Shirk in a statement.

If you know a child/children who would benefit from this event, submit the following information in the below format no later than Dec. 15:

Name and age of child/children

Name of parent(s)

Address

Phone number

Reason for request (why you nominate this child/children)

You can email the information to Chief Jake Shirk at jshirk@tomgov.org, or you can mail or personally deliver the submission to:

Santa Chief Shirk

Monument Police Department

645 Beacon Lite Road

Monument, CO 90132

If a large number of requests are received, children will be selected based on the “Reason for request” portion of your submission. You are asked to provide enough details.

Additionally, prior to your submission, make sure you coordinate with the parent(s) to make sure he/she or another adult can attend the event on Dec. 22 if they are selected.