COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Do you recognize this dog?

The Colorado Springs Police Department posted on Twitter that someone from a coffee shop at Palmer Park and Powers reported the dog had been nearby.

“She was there, wet, freezing, and thirsty when they went to open,” the department said.

The dog does not have tags, but police hope she’s chipped so she can be returned to her owner.

She was taken to the Stetson Hills police division, where she waits to be picked up by the Humane Society.

If you recognize this dog, contact the Humane Society at 719-473-1741.